In a video posted to Facebook by his mother at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, Patterson is seen being searched. In the post, his mother wrote it was “the hardest thing to do” but knew it was the right thing to do.

Investigators are continuing their active search for Thomas Q. Bean, 19, and Hann encouraged the public to contact law enforcement with any information pertaining to the case or to Bean’s whereabouts.

The two 19-year-olds were charged Dec. 13 with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon for their involvement in the Dec. 11 homicide of Richard R. Reeves at The District apartment complex.

Bean’s arrest warrant was signed by Judge Scott A. Lipke, who set a $1 million cash-only bond. Patterson’s arrest warrant was signed by Judge Frank E. Miller with no bond.