NewsJanuary 2, 2020

Cape homicide suspect turns himself in to police custody, another still at large

As many local residents made New Year’s resolutions to change their behavior in 2020, a Cape Girardeau homicide suspect decided to make a change of his own on New Year’s Eve. Maurice Patterson Jr., 19, turned himself in peacefully, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and detectives will be conducting follow-up interviews. ...

Ben Matthews
Maurice Patterson, a suspect in the Dec. 11 homicide of Richard R. Reeves, is seen turning himself into police custody on Tuesday.
Maurice Patterson, a suspect in the Dec. 11 homicide of Richard R. Reeves, is seen turning himself into police custody on Tuesday.Courtesy of Sandy Patterson

As many local residents made New Year’s resolutions to change their behavior in 2020, a Cape Girardeau homicide suspect decided to make a change of his own on New Year’s Eve.

Thomas Q. Bean
Thomas Q. Bean

Maurice Patterson Jr., 19, turned himself in peacefully, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and detectives will be conducting follow-up interviews.

In a video posted to Facebook by his mother at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, Patterson is seen being searched. In the post, his mother wrote it was “the hardest thing to do” but knew it was the right thing to do.

Investigators are continuing their active search for Thomas Q. Bean, 19, and Hann encouraged the public to contact law enforcement with any information pertaining to the case or to Bean’s whereabouts.

The two 19-year-olds were charged Dec. 13 with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon for their involvement in the Dec. 11 homicide of Richard R. Reeves at The District apartment complex.

Bean’s arrest warrant was signed by Judge Scott A. Lipke, who set a $1 million cash-only bond. Patterson’s arrest warrant was signed by Judge Frank E. Miller with no bond.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

