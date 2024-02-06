Cape hires new finance director

The City of Cape Girardeau has hired a new finance director. Lisa Mills will take over the position Oct. 17. She will replace Dustin Ziebold who officially resigned from the post Sept. 23.
I'm just really excited to start with the city and I feel really priveleged for the opportunity," Mills said. "I'm looking forward to serving the city and all the citizens."
The soon-to-be finance director said she likes the area and has a lot of history here.
Mills is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in business administration. She is also a certified public accountant. Mills is the first ever CPA hired to the role of finance director, according to a news release from the city.
"Mills comes to the city with years of experience in accounting, finance, financial management, auditing, managing and development of information systems, and leading and developing teams," the release said.
Mills had most recently been the chief financial officer for RM COCO Decor Ltd., a decorative fabrics wholesaler based in Cape Girardeau.
"The city manager's office is extremely excited to announce Lisa Mills' appointment and is looking forward to her starting her new role as finance director with city of Cape Girardeau," the release said.
The finance director is responsible for the fiscal management of the city.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.