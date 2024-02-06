Cape hires new finance director

The City of Cape Girardeau has hired a new finance director. Lisa Mills will take over the position Oct. 17. She will replace Dustin Ziebold who officially resigned from the post Sept. 23.

I'm just really excited to start with the city and I feel really priveleged for the opportunity," Mills said. "I'm looking forward to serving the city and all the citizens."

The soon-to-be finance director said she likes the area and has a lot of history here.

Mills is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in business administration. She is also a certified public accountant. Mills is the first ever CPA hired to the role of finance director, according to a news release from the city.