All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 6, 2022

Cape hires new finance director

The City of Cape Girardeau has hired a new finance director. Lisa Mills will take over the position Oct. 17. She will replace Dustin Ziebold who officially resigned from the post Sept. 23. I'm just really excited to start with the city and I feel really priveleged for the opportunity," Mills said. "I'm looking forward to serving the city and all the citizens."...

Nathan English
Lisa Mills
Lisa Mills

The City of Cape Girardeau has hired a new finance director. Lisa Mills will take over the position Oct. 17. She will replace Dustin Ziebold who officially resigned from the post Sept. 23.

I'm just really excited to start with the city and I feel really priveleged for the opportunity," Mills said. "I'm looking forward to serving the city and all the citizens."

The soon-to-be finance director said she likes the area and has a lot of history here.

Mills is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in business administration. She is also a certified public accountant. Mills is the first ever CPA hired to the role of finance director, according to a news release from the city.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Mills comes to the city with years of experience in accounting, finance, financial management, auditing, managing and development of information systems, and leading and developing teams," the release said.

Mills had most recently been the chief financial officer for RM COCO Decor Ltd., a decorative fabrics wholesaler based in Cape Girardeau.

"The city manager's office is extremely excited to announce Lisa Mills' appointment and is looking forward to her starting her new role as finance director with city of Cape Girardeau," the release said.

The finance director is responsible for the fiscal management of the city.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy