Cape Habitat completes a home in Jackson, its 60th

Almost five years ago, Lisa Boyd and her children lost the Cape Girardeau home they were renting to a fire.
Over the weekend, Boyd took possession to a brand-new home in Jackson, the 60th residence built by Cape Area Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s mind-blowing,” said Boyd, 42, a state employee with Missouri Department of Social Services.
On Sunday, Boyd moved into the three-bedroom, two-full bath house at 826 James St.
The path to a Habitat home for Boyd hasn’t always been smooth or without delays.
“The weather hasn’t always cooperated (for construction) and there was a freeze on tax credits from the State of Missouri for awhile,” Boyd said.
“Lisa and her family worked alongside volunteers and staff and made this build truly a family effort,” said Habitat interim executive director John Gary, who added Boyd now has a long-term mortgage with Habitat.
“This was our very first women’s build,” said Gary, who also leads Cape Girardeau’s Gibson Recovery Center.
“A group of dedicated women gave their time actually working on-site and (also) raised many thousands of dollars through our ‘Hard Hats, High Heels’ fundraisers,” he said.
In October 2015, Boyd and her children, Nevaeh, 11, and Kyron, 8, leave their home on South Pacific Street due to a grease fire.
The house was a total loss.
“We had no renter’s insurance,” Boyd said. “We lost everything.”
By the following year, Boyd started the process of becoming a Habitat owner.
“We call our homeowners ‘partners,’” Gary said, “because they agree to do 250 hours of sweat equity.”
Habitat’s website states applicants who qualify receive a 25-year no-interest mortgage.
While those accepted do not have a down payment, they do have to come up with enough money to cover escrow.
Habitat typically works with people who have steady income but who are unable to obtain conventional or government-backed loans, Gary noted.
“We give a hand up, not a handout,” Gary said. “We vet our applicants to make sure they meet our criteria and are able to handle a monthly (mortgage) payment.”
“I cried when I saw the (porcelain tile) flooring being installed,” said Boyd, “because we’d never had a floor this nice.”
Boyd’s 81-year old mother, Claudia, is also moving in temporarily.
Cape Area Habitat solicited donations to cut the cost of construction.
Windows, flooring, several doors, kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances in Boyd’s home were all provided free of charge.
Landscaping work will be done soon and it has also been donated.
Boyd said her church, Cape Bible Chapel, has also provided material and emotional support to the project.
A formal Habitat dedication of Boyd’s new home is delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Gary said the next local Habitat build at 827 James St. will be across the street from Boyd.
“We are so beyond blessed (to have this home),” Boyd said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.