Cape Habitat completes a home in Jackson, its 60th

Almost five years ago, Lisa Boyd and her children lost the Cape Girardeau home they were renting to a fire.

Over the weekend, Boyd took possession to a brand-new home in Jackson, the 60th residence built by Cape Area Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s mind-blowing,” said Boyd, 42, a state employee with Missouri Department of Social Services.

On Sunday, Boyd moved into the three-bedroom, two-full bath house at 826 James St.

The path to a Habitat home for Boyd hasn’t always been smooth or without delays.

“The weather hasn’t always cooperated (for construction) and there was a freeze on tax credits from the State of Missouri for awhile,” Boyd said.

“Lisa and her family worked alongside volunteers and staff and made this build truly a family effort,” said Habitat interim executive director John Gary, who added Boyd now has a long-term mortgage with Habitat.

“This was our very first women’s build,” said Gary, who also leads Cape Girardeau’s Gibson Recovery Center.

“A group of dedicated women gave their time actually working on-site and (also) raised many thousands of dollars through our ‘Hard Hats, High Heels’ fundraisers,” he said.

In October 2015, Boyd and her children, Nevaeh, 11, and Kyron, 8, leave their home on South Pacific Street due to a grease fire.

The house was a total loss.

“We had no renter’s insurance,” Boyd said. “We lost everything.”

By the following year, Boyd started the process of becoming a Habitat owner.