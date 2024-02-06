Cape golf range business adds tech to tee boxes

The TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau, formerly Arena Golf, has added new, state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance the driving-range experience for golfers of all skills levels.
The facility’s new Toptracer Range system, installed earlier this month, incorporates the same technology used on many televised golf tournaments to track a golf ball’s trajectory, from the tee to green and into the cup. The TeeHouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road, is the first driving range in Missouri to feature the Toptracer system and one of only about 45 ranges in the nation with the technology.
“You can really fine tune your game with this system and find out how you hit your clubs and how to improve your play,” said Chris Curtis, operations manager at The TeeHouse Complex.
The eight-bay system, which incorporates a smartphone app, displays shot trajectory and provides a dashboard of ball flight data such as distance, direction, speed and so forth.
“And the Toptracer app for smartphones lets you log onto the system and track your golf skills over time,” Curtis said.
In addition to the ball tracker mode, the system also allows users to compete against others on the basis of distance and accuracy. One of the system’s modes also lets golfers “virtually” play one of nine iconic golf courses, such as Pebble Beach.
TeeHouse customers using Toptracer for the first time Tuesday morning gave it high marks.
“This is awesome,” said Caleb Kappler of St. Louis, a Southeast Missouri State University student who was working on his short game before an upcoming golf outing with family members. “It’s giving me a lot of good feedback.”
Arena Golf opened in 1997 and includes a golf pro shop, a “putt-putt” golf course, a snack bar and batting cages in addition to the driving range.
Owners Bryan and Tyra Johnson said they have made several improvements to the facility since they purchased it in 2012, but none more significant than the addition of the Toptracer system.
“It’s all about enhancing the customer experience and adding the technology that very few ranges have,” Bryan Johnson said.
The Johnsons said they looked into several other systems before deciding to invest in the Toptracer technology.
“What really sold me were the case studies,” Bryan Johnson said. “With the Toptracer system, the average customer’s play time on the range increased by 30 to 45 minutes.”
He added “we want to provide an appealing environment for nongolfers as well” by renovating the pro shop’s interior and making more room for the driving range’s “19th hole” snack bar area. In addition, The TeeHouse Complex recently began a partnership with carGO, which is providing discount food delivery to TeeHouse customers while they’re at the driving range.
The TeeHouse Complex is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Mondays.
As for the “rebranding” of the driving range from “Arena Golf” to “The TeeHouse Complex,” Bryan Johnson said “we’ve wondered if anyone would come in and order tea and crumpets, but no one has yet.”
