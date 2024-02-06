Cape golf range business adds tech to tee boxes

The TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau, formerly Arena Golf, has added new, state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance the driving-range experience for golfers of all skills levels.

The facility’s new Toptracer Range system, installed earlier this month, incorporates the same technology used on many televised golf tournaments to track a golf ball’s trajectory, from the tee to green and into the cup. The TeeHouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road, is the first driving range in Missouri to feature the Toptracer system and one of only about 45 ranges in the nation with the technology.

“You can really fine tune your game with this system and find out how you hit your clubs and how to improve your play,” said Chris Curtis, operations manager at The TeeHouse Complex.

The eight-bay system, which incorporates a smartphone app, displays shot trajectory and provides a dashboard of ball flight data such as distance, direction, speed and so forth.

“And the Toptracer app for smartphones lets you log onto the system and track your golf skills over time,” Curtis said.

Chris Curtis, The TeeHouse Complext operations manager, is seen using Toptracer Range software at the facility's driving range Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

In addition to the ball tracker mode, the system also allows users to compete against others on the basis of distance and accuracy. One of the system’s modes also lets golfers “virtually” play one of nine iconic golf courses, such as Pebble Beach.

TeeHouse customers using Toptracer for the first time Tuesday morning gave it high marks.

“This is awesome,” said Caleb Kappler of St. Louis, a Southeast Missouri State University student who was working on his short game before an upcoming golf outing with family members. “It’s giving me a lot of good feedback.”

Arena Golf opened in 1997 and includes a golf pro shop, a “putt-putt” golf course, a snack bar and batting cages in addition to the driving range.