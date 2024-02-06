Cape Girardeau's Thorngate building to be redeveloped

A former factory building in Cape Girardeau is due for redevelopment by new ownership.

Cape Girardeau-based Thorngate Holdings LLC plans to create two businesses in the 63,000-square-foot space at 1515 Independence St. in order to revitalize the area, but also to attract regional visitors:

Pickleball Factory: housing 14 climate-controlled championship level indoor-only courts.

The Park: a car park storage area with vehicles maintained by staff.

According to Thorngate Holdings spokesman Jeff Brune, work should begin "in the next few weeks" with initial demolition of the western part of the structure previously condemned by the city.

Thorngate Ltd. — which manufactured high-end men's clothing — shut down operations in early 2009, laying off around 300 workers. The building was then purchased by Blair Packaging in early 2011.

"Blair Industries owned the Thorngate at the time of its closing," Brune said. "(Blair) manufactured cases for CDs, DVDs and video games, but were only using part of the building for that purpose. The rest was for storage."

The building was also where then-presidential candidate Barack Obama made his only known public campaign stop in Cape Girardeau in 2008.