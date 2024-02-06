The people entrusted by the City of Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors to set policy for the Show Me Center and provide accountability for events there have not met in more than 1,600 days.

Southeast Missouri State University has taken several new security measures in the last four years without input or direction from an appointed public body, Show Me Center Board of Managers. The management shift is a significant departure from an agreement approved by the university and city in 1984 adjacent to a bond issue passed by voters. The Board of Managers’ inaction calls into question who is ultimately responsible for strategic planning and performance evaluation for the facility.

University officials indicated in interviews with the Southeast Missourian that the Show Me Center is now operating exclusively under the university’s charge and following the university’s business policy and procedure manual. The Board of Managers was never disbanded — in fact, it is fully appointed — and the agreement that established the board has not been discontinued by a vote of the City Council or the university’s Board of Governors.

Neither Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin nor Mayor Stacy Kinder would comment publicly about the Board of Managers’ inaction.

“Once we have a board meeting, I will be better able to speak to the facts,” Haskin said.

He declined to elaborate.

Haskin is one of the city’s three appointees to the Board of Managers. The city’s website, which has a page devoted to the panel, says that the meetings are held quarterly, as called by the Show Me Center director.

Pandemic, shooting

The four-year period in which the Show Me Center Board of Managers has not met includes the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation in May, when two people were shot, sending thousands of Show Me Center attendees into a frenzy. Two men were wounded by the shooting in the concourse area, where a fight had broken out. The gunshot, which was fired as the valedictorian finished remarks, cut the graduation short, sending graduates and their families scrambling to exit the building. The shooting forced officials to suspend the event and schedule a second ceremony.

The Show Me Center Board of Managers has not convened to review the circumstances around the graduation shooting. A public records request revealed that no communications about the shooting were sent from the director, Wil Gorman, to anyone on the Board of Managers. Nor was the board involved in making decisions on protocols during the pandemic, even though the Show Me Center was used to dispense vaccines.

The board last met Jan. 23, 2020, according to documents obtained by the Southeast Missourian through a public records request. No one on the board at that last meeting remains on the board. The director, Gorman, called the meeting to order.

The minutes from that last meeting included information regarding attendance from several events, including a Luke Combs concert, the annual VintageNOW fashion show and the MSHSAA volleyball championships. The minutes included a list of future scheduled board meetings for April, July, October and January. No COVID discussion was mentioned, as the illness had not yet reached the United States. Those planned quarterly meetings did not happen.

On the day after the board's last meeting, Jan. 24, 2020, the CDC confirmed its first travel-related infection of the virus in the United States. COVID’s spread eventually took over the country, as the government discouraged indoor events as one of the many ways to slow the virus’s spread. The Show Me Center Board of Managers has not met since. University officials say the pandemic disrupted operations, and the meetings have been overlooked since then, as the board had a complete turnover in members, who are appointed to three-year terms.

Importance of the facility

The Show Me Center is one of the city’s most important tourism facilities. It can hold as many as 7,600 people — 19% of the city’s population — for events such as concerts. It’s hosted entertainment legends such as Bob Hope, Tina Turner, George Jones, George Strait and Willie Nelson. The building’s flexibility also allows it to host conferences, meetings, galas and special events such as the university's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., dinner with special speakers and the Southeast Missourian Christmas Basketball Tournament, which includes 16 area high school teams (along with their fan bases). Its primary purpose is to provide a facility for the university to host men’s and women’s basketball games and other university events for students. It hosts a handful of graduations every year, including winter and spring ceremonies for SEMO, and high school commencements for Jackson High School and Cape Central High School.

The facility was built to offer solutions to both the university and the city. The university wanted to upgrade its basketball facility, and the city wanted an arena that could increase its tourism draw and provide meeting places for its residents.

The Show Me Center represents a large component of the city’s priority on tourism dating back several decades. Multiple generations of municipal leaders continued to emphasize the importance of Cape Girardeau's regional hub status, convincing voters to approve other entertainment venue projects, such as Osage Centre, Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, SEMO's River Campus performing arts facility and Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Drawing visitors for entertainment gets them into town to shop and dine at local businesses, contributing to the sales tax that drives the city’s services.

The city’s contribution to the Show Me Center was the passing of a bond issue in 1983, which provided $5 million (about $15 million in today’s dollars) toward the construction of the facility, according to newspaper archives. In exchange, the city, facing intense pressure from naysayers, told voters the city would have a say in how the Show Me Center was managed through a partnership agreement. This board would consist of six members, three from the city and three from the university. The city did not want to be in charge of operating the facility — the university would handle day-to-day decisions. But the city wanted influence with policy in exchange for its investment, including the scheduling of public events. Newspaper archives from the time explained that municipal leaders wanted to have some assurance that the Show Me Center would be used for general public purposes, not just for university events.

Other SEMO-city partnerships

The city boasts a healthy relationship with the university in many areas. The Show Me Center is not the only university facility the city has helped build with tax revenue.

In addition to the Show Me Center, the city contributed to the construction of the River Campus, for which voters approved $9 million in return for some public use of the facility. A six-member board for the campus consists of three members appointed by the city and university. According to the university’s website, River Campus Board of Managers meetings are held quarterly, but the last time minutes were posted on its website was from a meeting June 2, 2023. Like the Show Me Center Board of Managers, the River Campus board also proposes written policies for the use of the River Campus, which are to be approved by the city and university, according to the city’s website.

“The Board also supervises the use of the River Campus facility,” the city’s website explains.

Also, last year, the City Council, without a public vote, unanimously promised a $10 million contribution to the university to help rebuild Houck Field at a payment of $600,000 annually, to come from tax revenue from Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The promise to the university came with no agreement with the university as to how the facility is used.

Outside of the agreement

Over the last four-plus years, the Show Me Center has enacted major decisions without consulting the Board of Managers, including adopting new security measures.