This story is updated.

Jessica Hill, executive director of Cape Girardeau's Safe House of Southeast Missouri since 2015, is glad to see information about the new Victims Economic Safety and Security Act (VESSA) is being shared by Missouri employers to their workforces.

VESSA was passed overwhelmingly this spring by the Missouri Legislature to provide unpaid leave on 48 hours' notice to private and public sector employees who report being victimized by domestic or sexual violence.

"A lot of our clients are working outside the house, taking care of their children and going through the court system," Hill said.

"To be able to have time to deal with these situations will be beneficial to them," she added, noting the Safe House had 475 women identified as clients in its last fiscal year report.

From left, Missouri state Reps. Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville, Wayne Wallingford (R-147) of Cape Girardeau, Jamie Burger (R-148) of Benton and Barry Hovis (R-146) of Whitewater pose for a photo on Jan. 6 just before taking the oath of office in the State House chamber in Jefferson City. All four lawmakers joined a unanimous Missouri House vote in May to approve the Victims Economic Safety and Security Act. Submitted

Legislative action

The May 13 vote on House Bill 432 was 143-0 in favor, with the following members of the General Assembly's lower chamber voting in assent: Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145); Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146); Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147); Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148).

The day before, the Missouri Senate OK'd the measure on a 24-8 tally, with Scott City lawmaker Holly Rehder (R-27) among the legislators dissenting.

Sen. Rehder was not immediately available for comment on her "no" vote.

Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill into law Aug. 28 and VESSA required all employers in the state to give notice of law's benefits no later than Oct. 27.