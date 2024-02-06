Steven Belko, executive director of the Missouri Humanities Council, will give a free lecture about Missouri’s journey to statehood, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and a picnic basket. Respect for social distancing is appreciated.
In case of inclement weather, an indoor location will be announced on the Red House’s social media and rainout hotline at (573) 975-1024. Contact the parks and recreation department for more information: (573) 339-6340.
The Red House Interpretive Center reopened to the public on a limited basis last week.
Belko’s article “The Struggle for Statehood” is available at www.missourilife.com/the-struggle-for-statehood.
For more information on Missouri Humanities Council, visit www.mohumanities.org; for more information about Missouri’s upcoming bicentennial, visit www.missouri2021.org.
