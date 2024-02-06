Cape Girardeau's Parks and Rec Day is today

The 23rd annual Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Day takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Osage Centre to celebrate the nationwide Park and Recreation Month of July.
It is a free event with games to play, animals to pet, bouncy houses to bounce in, informational booths to learn from, crafts to make and ice cream to eat.
"It's a great opportunity to bring the kids out to do a variety of activities, burn off some energy at no cost," recreation supervisor Chris Eastridge said.
Additionally, Playmo, the mascot of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, will be celebrating his 8th birthday during the event.
