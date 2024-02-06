Cape Girardeau's next chamber leader on growth, other matters

Robert "Rob" Gilligan, who in less than four weeks will become president and chief executive officer of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, repeatedly uses the word "resiliency" to describe assuming the mantle of chamber leadership April 11.

"Anytime you've been through a change, resiliency is the ability to recover from the change and move forward," said Gilligan, 44, who takes over a job held for nearly three decades by John Mehner, the new assistant vice president for the Office of Economic and Workforce Development at Southeast Missouri State University.

"My goal, my first task, as I come in will be to do my best to connect to the community, including the chamber membership, by listening and learning -- and then building on the 28 years of (Mehner's) success."

Skill set

"A strong suit of mine, I think, is consensus-building and coalition-building. I'm a big believer that organizations only have so much capacity to move things forward. It is through partnerships, through collaboration and cooperative effort, that we can do bigger and better things," Gilligan said.

Regional mentality

"Cape is certainly the anchor of southeast Missouri. (Cape) is the health, education and retail hub and also the major job hub but success can be counted wherever it happens within the region. If we support economic growth in a broader strategic sense, Cape Girardeau will be a beneficiary," said Gilligan, the current No. 2 executive for Emporia, Kansas, Area Chamber of Commerce and director of the chamber's economic development arm known as Ignite Emporia.