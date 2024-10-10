All sections
NewsJune 14, 2023

Cape Girardeau's neighborhood roll call resumes

Cape Girardeau Police Department will hold the second of four scheduled 30-minute "Neighborhood Roll Call" summer programs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the intersection of Chateau Drive and Cordova Street in Cape Girardeau. The name of the program is taken from the briefing at the beginning of each shift at the police station...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Members of Cape Girardeau Police Department talk with residents surrounding the Sunset Boulevard and Themis Street neighborhood during a Neighborhood Roll Call meeting June 4, 2015.
Members of Cape Girardeau Police Department talk with residents surrounding the Sunset Boulevard and Themis Street neighborhood during a Neighborhood Roll Call meeting June 4, 2015.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau Police Department will hold the second of four scheduled 30-minute "Neighborhood Roll Call" summer programs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the intersection of Chateau Drive and Cordova Street in Cape Girardeau.

The name of the program is taken from the briefing at the beginning of each shift at the police station.

During these briefings, information typically is relayed about crimes that have occurred over the past several days and neighborhoods where additional patrols have been requested.

As an additional incentive to attend this free event, Cape Girardeau Fire Department will participate by hooking up to a hydrant or bringing a water truck, as service calls permit.

In an official Facebook post, Cape Girardeau police said two more 7 p.m. Neighborhood Roll Calls are scheduled for this month.

  • June 21: Amethyst Street and Middle Street intersection;
  • June 28: Marvin Street and David Street intersection.

The Neighborhood Roll Call program began in 2015, and Cape Girardeau police said it anticipates holding a weekly event each Wednesday through Aug. 30.

Locations for July and August NRC programs have not been released.

Residents are encouraged to check the department's Facebook site for updates.

Local News
