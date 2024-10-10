Cape Girardeau's neighborhood roll call resumes

Cape Girardeau Police Department will hold the second of four scheduled 30-minute "Neighborhood Roll Call" summer programs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the intersection of Chateau Drive and Cordova Street in Cape Girardeau.

The name of the program is taken from the briefing at the beginning of each shift at the police station.

During these briefings, information typically is relayed about crimes that have occurred over the past several days and neighborhoods where additional patrols have been requested.

As an additional incentive to attend this free event, Cape Girardeau Fire Department will participate by hooking up to a hydrant or bringing a water truck, as service calls permit.