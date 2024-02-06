Cape Girardeau's Leighton to run again for state House

Andy Leighton filed the necessary paperwork in Jefferson City on Tuesday to seek the Aug. 2 Democratic nomination for state representative in District 147, a currently open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau.

District 147 is vacant because of the December resignation of Republican Wayne Wallingford, who became part of Gov. Mike Parson's Cabinet as director of the state Department of Revenue.

Leighton, who is a medical billing specialist, ran against Wallingford in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election -- losing to the then-incumbent by a vote of 63% to 37%, according to official Cape Girardeau County results.

In a news release, Leighton -- who is Cape Girardeau County's Democratic Party chairman -- said he is "skeptical of all politicians and their plans," while declaring himself an optimist.

"I believe we are capable of working together to solve the problems confronted by today's working families. I am no cynic. I'm sick and tired of the cynics in charge of our government running our state into the ground," he said.

Voting

"My campaign's name is 'Leighton for Democracy,' which is dedicated to securing the rights and liberties of all Missourians to choose their own path through the power of the ballot. These rights are under attack in Jefferson City by those who prefer to rile up anxious voters over phantom allegations of potential fraud in a cynical attempt to consolidate their own power at the expense of the people," Leighton said.