All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 23, 2022

Cape Girardeau's Leighton to run again for state House

Andy Leighton filed the necessary paperwork in Jefferson City on Tuesday to seek the Aug. 2 Democratic nomination for state representative in District 147, a currently open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau. District 147 is vacant because of the December resignation of Republican Wayne Wallingford, who became part of Gov. Mike Parson's Cabinet as director of the state Department of Revenue...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Andy Leighton of Cape Girardeau filed his candidacy Tuesday to run for the Democratic nomination for the currently vacant state House seat in District 147.<br>Republican Wayne Wallingford gave up the office in December to become director of the state Department of Revenue. Leighton lost to Wallingford in November 2020 for the district seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau in the General Assembly's lower chamber.
Andy Leighton of Cape Girardeau filed his candidacy Tuesday to run for the Democratic nomination for the currently vacant state House seat in District 147.<br>Republican Wayne Wallingford gave up the office in December to become director of the state Department of Revenue. Leighton lost to Wallingford in November 2020 for the district seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau in the General Assembly's lower chamber.Aaron Eisenhauer ~ B Magazine

Andy Leighton filed the necessary paperwork in Jefferson City on Tuesday to seek the Aug. 2 Democratic nomination for state representative in District 147, a currently open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau.

District 147 is vacant because of the December resignation of Republican Wayne Wallingford, who became part of Gov. Mike Parson's Cabinet as director of the state Department of Revenue.

Leighton, who is a medical billing specialist, ran against Wallingford in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election -- losing to the then-incumbent by a vote of 63% to 37%, according to official Cape Girardeau County results.

In a news release, Leighton -- who is Cape Girardeau County's Democratic Party chairman -- said he is "skeptical of all politicians and their plans," while declaring himself an optimist.

"I believe we are capable of working together to solve the problems confronted by today's working families. I am no cynic. I'm sick and tired of the cynics in charge of our government running our state into the ground," he said.

Voting

"My campaign's name is 'Leighton for Democracy,' which is dedicated to securing the rights and liberties of all Missourians to choose their own path through the power of the ballot. These rights are under attack in Jefferson City by those who prefer to rile up anxious voters over phantom allegations of potential fraud in a cynical attempt to consolidate their own power at the expense of the people," Leighton said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The greatest irony in all this GOP cynicism is that Missouri Republicans won in 2020 by a landslide victory in the most open and easy to vote in elections ever held, made possible by rules and funds from a Republican-controlled state and federal government and somehow it is still not enough."

Prospects

Leighton, who gave testimony last fall to the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission, charged with the task of redrawing all 163 state House boundaries following population shifts after the 2020 census, said he thinks he has a better chance of being elected this fall than in 2020.

"I like my chances with the new map and the growing dissatisfaction of the populace with the 'Party of No,'" he said.

At presstime, Leighton was the only Democratic candidate to file Tuesday, the first day candidates could officially declare their intention to run. Among Republicans, Realtor Elaine Edgar and former Cape Girardeau City Council member John Voss were the first two GOP candidates to signal publicly their intention to seek the Republican nomination for District 147.

Cape Girardeau County offices

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the following candidates had filed with the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office for the August primary. All are Republicans.

  • Associate Circuit Judge Div. 3: Frank E. Miller.
  • Associate Circuit Judge Div, 4: Julia M. Koester
  • Presiding Commissioner: Clint Tracy.
  • Clerk of the Circuit Court: Charleen "Charlie" Biester
  • Recorder of Deeds: Andrew David "Drew" Blattner.
  • Prosecuting Attorney: Mark J. Welker
  • Auditor: Eugene "Pete" Frazier
  • Collector of Revenue: Barbara Gholson
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy