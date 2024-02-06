Cape Girardeau's Green's Garden combines restaurant, market and family

A new restaurant and market in downtown Cape Girardeau is taking the idea of a family business to the next level.

As of now, Green's Garden at 2 N. Main St. is staffed entirely by members of the Green family -- dad Lance, mom Sharla and their five oldest children, Becky, Frank, Job, Mercy and Titus. The couple's five younger children help out when needed.

"We've had employees in the past, and we will in the future, but from a management perspective, it'll always be family," Frank Green said. "It's a very important element, I think. Something you don't have a whole lot of in this day and age is families that work together."

Each member of the group have their own specialty at the establishment. Frank is a butcher; Mercy is a hostess and barista; Becky bakes bread; and so on.

The siblings say they've grown accustomed to working alongside their family.

Titus Green delivers a hamburger and a salad at Green's Garden. With five menus to choose from, ranging from breakfast food to Indian fare, customers can pick from a diverse selection of meals. CHRISTOPHER BORRO

"It's normal in a way for us because we're pretty close-knit. A lot of us are a year apart going down, so we're used to each other, but it has its fun challenges as well," Mercy said.

The older siblings and their parents previously worked together at Spanish Street Farmacy, a specialized downtown restaurant the Greens had run for five years. It had a more vintage aesthetic, with a focus on ice cream, sodas and diner-style food.

"We've always had a passion for food. We've been market gardeners and that kind of segued into having the Farmacy," Frank said. "The Farmacy was embodying aggregating local foods with the farming connections we had, and building new ones."

The Greens started construction of their new location at the end of May. Over the next three months, they renovated and decorated the interior ahead of their Thursday, Sept. 7, grand opening.

The Farmacy lives on as one of the menu options customers can order at Green's Garden.