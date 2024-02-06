All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 13, 2023
Cape Girardeau's Green's Garden combines restaurant, market and family
A new restaurant and market in downtown Cape Girardeau is taking the idea of a family business to the next level. As of now, Green's Garden at 2 N. Main St. is staffed entirely by members of the Green family -- dad Lance, mom Sharla and their five oldest children, Becky, Frank, Job, Mercy and Titus. The couple's five younger children help out when needed...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Sharla Green<br>and her daughter, Mercy, greet a customer at Green's Garden on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Green's Garden opened at 2 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau last week.
Sharla Green<br>and her daughter, Mercy, greet a customer at Green's Garden on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Green's Garden opened at 2 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau last week.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

A new restaurant and market in downtown Cape Girardeau is taking the idea of a family business to the next level.

As of now, Green's Garden at 2 N. Main St. is staffed entirely by members of the Green family -- dad Lance, mom Sharla and their five oldest children, Becky, Frank, Job, Mercy and Titus. The couple's five younger children help out when needed.

"We've had employees in the past, and we will in the future, but from a management perspective, it'll always be family," Frank Green said. "It's a very important element, I think. Something you don't have a whole lot of in this day and age is families that work together."

Each member of the group have their own specialty at the establishment. Frank is a butcher; Mercy is a hostess and barista; Becky bakes bread; and so on.

The siblings say they've grown accustomed to working alongside their family.

Titus Green delivers a hamburger and a salad at Green's Garden. With five menus to choose from, ranging from breakfast food to Indian fare, customers can pick from a diverse selection of meals.
Titus Green delivers a hamburger and a salad at Green's Garden. With five menus to choose from, ranging from breakfast food to Indian fare, customers can pick from a diverse selection of meals.CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Titus Green delivers a hamburger and a salad at Green's Garden. With five menus to choose from, ranging from breakfast food to Indian fare, customers can pick from a diverse selection of meals.
Titus Green delivers a hamburger and a salad at Green's Garden. With five menus to choose from, ranging from breakfast food to Indian fare, customers can pick from a diverse selection of meals.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

"It's normal in a way for us because we're pretty close-knit. A lot of us are a year apart going down, so we're used to each other, but it has its fun challenges as well," Mercy said.

The older siblings and their parents previously worked together at Spanish Street Farmacy, a specialized downtown restaurant the Greens had run for five years. It had a more vintage aesthetic, with a focus on ice cream, sodas and diner-style food.

"We've always had a passion for food. We've been market gardeners and that kind of segued into having the Farmacy," Frank said. "The Farmacy was embodying aggregating local foods with the farming connections we had, and building new ones."

The Greens started construction of their new location at the end of May. Over the next three months, they renovated and decorated the interior ahead of their Thursday, Sept. 7, grand opening.

The Farmacy lives on as one of the menu options customers can order at Green's Garden.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Southeast Missouri State University student Dori Hefner, an agribusiness major, does her homeowrk at Green's Garden. Despite being open for just a week, the restaurant has quickly turned into a choice studying spot.
Southeast Missouri State University student Dori Hefner, an agribusiness major, does her homeowrk at Green's Garden. Despite being open for just a week, the restaurant has quickly turned into a choice studying spot.CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Southeast Missouri State University student Dori Hefner, an agribusiness major, does her homeowrk at Green's Garden. Despite being open for just a week, the restaurant has quickly turned into a choice studying spot.
Southeast Missouri State University student Dori Hefner, an agribusiness major, does her homeowrk at Green's Garden. Despite being open for just a week, the restaurant has quickly turned into a choice studying spot.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Instead of one menu, the restaurant has five. This mini food hall approach lets customers sample breakfast foods, Indian cuisine, specialty meat dishes, salads and sandwiches and the Americana cuisine the Farmacy was known for.

"It's kind of all connected, but people can get a different feel whichever (menu) they're at," Frank said.

He said he'd like to expand with a Mexican-inspired menu at some point.

In addition to meals, customers can purchase ingredients to make their own. Green's Garden features a prominent market section, selling fruits and vegetables, cheese and milk, bread, meat and bulk dry goods.

A chief priority at the restaurant is using local ingredients. Vegetables are grown by a Mennonite community in Farmington, Missouri. Meat comes from around West Plains, Missouri, and is processed in Fruitland. Dairy comes from Southern Illinois and Kalona, Iowa; the restaurant's fish is from a hatchery in Kentucky.

Sharla Green fixes floral decorations to adorn the tables at Green's Garden. She often works alongside her husband and most, if not all, of their 10 children to manage the restaurant.
Sharla Green fixes floral decorations to adorn the tables at Green's Garden. She often works alongside her husband and most, if not all, of their 10 children to manage the restaurant.CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Sharla Green fixes floral decorations to adorn the tables at Green's Garden. She often works alongside her husband and most, if not all, of their 10 children to manage the restaurant.
Sharla Green fixes floral decorations to adorn the tables at Green's Garden. She often works alongside her husband and most, if not all, of their 10 children to manage the restaurant.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

With the establishment being so new, some menu items are not yet available, such as those with cured meats.

"We use no nitrates, just salt and sugar and a little molasses, and we smoke that. It just takes time ... doing everything from scratch," Frank said.

Green's Garden will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and on Saturdays starting an hour earlier.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy