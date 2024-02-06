Cape Girardeau's First Presbyterian holds outdoor story time

First Presbyterian Church has started an outdoor story hour program during the summer.

At 10 a.m. each Tuesday at Peace Park on Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, there will be a free, all-ages storytelling.

Former teacher Brenda Randolph is one of the women who helped start the program. She said it is a new outreach the church is doing for those in the downtown area. Volunteers take an hour out of their week to read to those who stop by and enjoy the company.

The books change each week depending on the group that is there. On June 12, Randolph read "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle to two teenage boys who showed up to her story time. She said the boys probably stayed just to humor her and for the free snacks, but stayed the entire time and even recited the book back with her as they had heard it when they were younger.

The story time lasts about an hour each week. A book is read and an activity or lesson is tied into it to relate back to Christ.