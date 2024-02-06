Cape Girardeau's CTA buses operating with fewer drivers

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) executive director Thomas J. Mogelnicki has added his voice to an all too familiar message about lack of staffing.

On Wednesday, Mogelnicki told transportation planners at the monthly Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting that CTA's driver complement has decreased 20% from pre-pandemic days.

"We're down to about 35 today and it's slowing things down for us," said Mogelnicki, who has led CTA, headquartered at 937 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, for 16 years.

CTA, according to its website, "was established to provide safe, reliable, efficient and cost-effective transportation to all residents and visitors of Cape Girardeau County."

Mogelnicki said the current dearth of drivers hasn't caused CTA to cut back or eliminate routes.

"We've had to scale back our transport hours somewhat, though," he said, noting CTA has run on a 24/7 basis in the past.

Funding comes from a variety of sources.

Cape Girardeau County makes an annual allotment of $70,000 to CTA, paid in quarterly installments.