NewsSeptember 23, 2022

Cape Girardeau's CTA buses operating with fewer drivers

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) executive director Thomas J. Mogelnicki has added his voice to an all too familiar message about lack of staffing. On Wednesday, Mogelnicki told transportation planners at the monthly Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting that CTA's driver complement has decreased 20% from pre-pandemic days...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A man speaks with a Cape Transit Authority bus driver in this undated photo. CTA said its driver corps is down about 20% from pre-pandemic levels.
A man speaks with a Cape Transit Authority bus driver in this undated photo. CTA said its driver corps is down about 20% from pre-pandemic levels.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) executive director Thomas J. Mogelnicki has added his voice to an all too familiar message about lack of staffing.

On Wednesday, Mogelnicki told transportation planners at the monthly Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting that CTA's driver complement has decreased 20% from pre-pandemic days.

"We're down to about 35 today and it's slowing things down for us," said Mogelnicki, who has led CTA, headquartered at 937 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, for 16 years.

CTA, according to its website, "was established to provide safe, reliable, efficient and cost-effective transportation to all residents and visitors of Cape Girardeau County."

Mogelnicki said the current dearth of drivers hasn't caused CTA to cut back or eliminate routes.

"We've had to scale back our transport hours somewhat, though," he said, noting CTA has run on a 24/7 basis in the past.

Funding comes from a variety of sources.

Cape Girardeau County makes an annual allotment of $70,000 to CTA, paid in quarterly installments.

Money is also contributed by Federal Transit Administration, Missouri Department of Transportation, Southeast Missouri Area Agency on Aging, Cape County Senior Citizen Service Fund, and the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Prior to COVID-19's arrival in March 2020, CTA handled as many as 240,000 annual rides. The figure today, Mogelnicki said, is under 200,000.

CTA describes its clientele in terms of rides rather than individual passengers because many use the service multiple times — for rides to doctor's offices, hospitals, pharmacies, churches, shopping centers and other venues.

"We're available to anyone who needs a ride," Mogelnicki said.

History

"After years of ineffective and uncoordinated transit service in Cape Girardeau County, the Cape Girardeau County Commission, on June 15, 2000, unanimously agreed to pass Resolution 00-06, effectively authorizing the formation of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA). The primary reason the County Commission initiated a transit system was to increase county residents' access to health care, social services, and general life needs," read a statement on CTA's website, www.cgcta.com.

Bus service is free Monday through Friday with CTA but "demand response" taxis do require a fee, with fares starting at $7 for a one-way trip.

Those 60 and older may obtain senior discount coupons from CTA's Broadway office.

For more information, including bus stops and estimated arrival and departure times, may be found at www.cgcta.com.

Story Tags
Local News
