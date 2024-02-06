Cape Girardeau's Codefi LLC -- a technology incubator -- has joined eFactory of Springfield, Missouri, in announcing the launch of what both are calling "one of the largest regional workforce and business development networks in state history."
In a Friday announcement in the lobby of Cape's Marquette Tower, Codefi co-founder James Stapleton referred to the Southern Missouri Innovation Network (Innovate SOMO) as a "first-of-its-kind regional network."
Shad Burner, former executive with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and current director of federal initiatives for the state's Department of Economic Development, told the crowd he is thrilled by SOMO's potential.
"What's really exciting about this project is it will generate 700 jobs and 150 spinoff businesses and that's phenomenal," Burner said.
Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation, eFactory at Missouri State University and Neosho, Missouri's Crowder College will be receiving seed funding of nearly $1 million in state money over two years for new and existing Codefi programs:
"Our ability to secure competitive state, federal and private investments is vital to eliminate skill and opportunity gaps," Stapleton said. "We're able to help ensure entrepreneurs in mostly rural southern Missouri have the opportunity to thrive in the digital economy."
Burner, from rural Stoddard County, said the Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC) is putting in funds through the state's MOBEC (Missouri Building Entrepreneurial Capacity) grant program.
"I grew up in the Bootheel, on a farm in Bernie, Missouri, and I see the massive consolidation of farming. The jobs that were there when I was a kid are no longer there because one person owns what 10 people used to own. What are folks supposed to do who are growing up there now? It's incumbent upon us to skill-up in the right way and provide resources for individuals to build their own path in life," Burner said, adding "companies need entrepreneurial-minded people."
Chris Carnell, also a Codefi co-founder, spoke of future benefits through the SOMO network.
"It will take time, and it will be worth it," Carnell said.
John Mehner, former longtime Cape Chamber president and CEO and current assistant vice president for Southeast Missouri State University's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, added his two cents.
"This will be a great partnership across the entire state," Mehner said.
Other speakers at the launch announcement included Rachel Anderson of eFactory; Leslie Durham of Delta Regional Authority; and Steve Castaner of U.S. Economic Development Administration.
"This new innovation network will build back a more 'anti-fragile' economy providing more opportunity for security and prosperity across southern Missouri. By connecting and combining our collective talents and resources across the region and state, we can scale up the delivery of innovative workforce and business development training programs, mentoring, and investments to accelerate the growth of high-wage, high-demand jobs, and the businesses and organizations that create them," Carnell said.
