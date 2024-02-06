Cape Girardeau's Codefi LLC -- a technology incubator -- has joined eFactory of Springfield, Missouri, in announcing the launch of what both are calling "one of the largest regional workforce and business development networks in state history."

In a Friday announcement in the lobby of Cape's Marquette Tower, Codefi co-founder James Stapleton referred to the Southern Missouri Innovation Network (Innovate SOMO) as a "first-of-its-kind regional network."

Shad Burner, former executive with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and current director of federal initiatives for the state's Department of Economic Development, told the crowd he is thrilled by SOMO's potential.

"What's really exciting about this project is it will generate 700 jobs and 150 spinoff businesses and that's phenomenal," Burner said.

Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation, eFactory at Missouri State University and Neosho, Missouri's Crowder College will be receiving seed funding of nearly $1 million in state money over two years for new and existing Codefi programs:

Chris Carnell, co-founder of Cape Girardeau's Codefi technology incubator, spoke Friday in Marquette Tower about the new Southern Missouri Innovation Network (Innovate SOMO). Jeff Long

Code Labs. A software developer training program that has prepared more than 300 adults for jobs. A new version of the program is being prepared for high school students.

Expansion of Youth Coding League. The program currently reaches more than 2,000 students in seven states.

New programs for technology startups and investor networks.

"Our ability to secure competitive state, federal and private investments is vital to eliminate skill and opportunity gaps," Stapleton said. "We're able to help ensure entrepreneurs in mostly rural southern Missouri have the opportunity to thrive in the digital economy."