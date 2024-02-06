Cape Girardeau's Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation is among 19 organizations receiving a total of $30 million from American Rescue Plan Act monies in the form of workforce training grants.

Administered by the state Department of Economic Development (DED), the initiative by Codefi and efactory, for Innovate SOMO at Missouri State University in Springfield, will receive $1,457,178.

The grant will be funded over a three-year period focused, according to a Codefi news release, on two primary objectives:

Codefi's Code Labs, an adult computer programming training program that gives entry level skills for software development in less than a year at no cost to participants.

Cybersecurity training in partnership with Missouri Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

Missouri Economic and Research Information Center reports the fastest-growing high-wage jobs in Missouri are in software development and cybersecurity, yet employers report these jobs "are the most difficult" to fill.