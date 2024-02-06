Cape Girardeau's Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation is among 19 organizations receiving a total of $30 million from American Rescue Plan Act monies in the form of workforce training grants.
Administered by the state Department of Economic Development (DED), the initiative by Codefi and efactory, for Innovate SOMO at Missouri State University in Springfield, will receive $1,457,178.
The grant will be funded over a three-year period focused, according to a Codefi news release, on two primary objectives:
Missouri Economic and Research Information Center reports the fastest-growing high-wage jobs in Missouri are in software development and cybersecurity, yet employers report these jobs "are the most difficult" to fill.
U.S. News and World Report recently ranked software development as the "best job" in America.
"It's such an honor to have been selected," said Chris Carnell, co-founder of Codefi. "Since inception, Code Labs graduates with new employment have doubled their average annual income. The program has a proven track record that just continues to get better, and we're confident we will be the best stewards of these public funds entrusted to us."
Other awards with regional impact announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, by Gov. Mike Parson include:
