Students at Cape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center are using construction for instruction while building a tiny home.

The tiny house is being constructed within the CTC building, and staff hope to have the building completed by the end of the spring semester. All the labor is being provided by CTC students in the school's construction program, and the project is used as an educational tool to give the students hands-on experience.

Libby Guilliams, director of Cape Career and Technology Center, made the decision for the school to begin the project based on the success of other career center projects within the state.

Among students working on the tiny house projects are, from left, Aubrey Smith, Cordell McNeal, Jacob McFarland and Fayelyn Graham, in front of the tiny house they have all had a hand in constructing this spring semester.

"Previously, we would build a home off campus, and we tried an off-campus project last year, and by the time students get here, get on the bus and get to the construction site, they just don't have a lot of time," Guilliams said. "This project allows us to maximize the time we have with the students. They don't have to travel and transport their tools and can immediately get to work until the time is up."

The tiny house measures 350 square feet and will include electrical wiring and plumbing, and will be ready for the highest bidder to turn the tiny house into a tiny home for themselves.