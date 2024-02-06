The City of Cape Girardeau has laid out a plan for possible municipal projects extending to the end of the decade and beyond.

The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) proposed plan for fiscal years 2024 to 2029 — which will have a public hearing before the City Council on Monday, March 4 — is in its draft phase and also includes projections for fiscal years 2029 to 2034.

The total expenditures in the 10-year planning period amount to $253,256,314, with $80,928,990 of that considered contingent with undetermined sources of funding.

The CIP lists projects, their expenditures and possible funding sources for each fiscal year. The plan also includes projects and expected expenditures listed as contingent, which means they could or could not happen within the timeline presented in the CIP.

City of Cape Girardeau finance director Lisa Mills said the CIP acts as a tool for planning projects and looking at what those projects might cost.

"It’s a planning tool to help us plan, knowing what’s out there and what needs to be done or has been requested to be done," Mills said.

She emphasized the expenditures and project details included in the plan are not finalized. Mills said some of the projects could ultimately be dropped from the list.

She said the plan can also change in its draft phase after the City Council looks it over. The plan also separates the expenditures and projects by city department, and shows the same for projects under the city’s tax initiative projects, including the Capital Improvement Sales Tax, Parks and Stormwater Tax, Public Safety Trust Fund and Transportation Trust Fund (TTF).

Here are the amounts listed in the plan for each department:

Administrative services

FY 2024 to 2029 — $856,000

Assumed projections for FY 2029 to 2034 — $743,000

Contingent projects — $40,000

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

FY 2024 to 2029 — $24,141,000

Assumed projections for FY 2029 to 2034 — $1,250,000

Contingent projects — $15,186,990

Fire Department