Cape Girardeau's 2022 hotel-motel tax receipts increasing

Hotel-motel tax receipts were way up in 2022 as Cape Girardeau's youth sports market continued to drive tourism.

Brenda Newbern, director of VisitCape, and John Echimovich, vice president of operations for MidAmerica Hotels, said the hospitality industry in Cape Girardeau has experienced a complete rebound from COVID-19 and risen above pre-pandemic levels.

In 2022, the tax receipts — the total amount of the state's 7.5% tax on hotel rooms in city limits used as one of the main barometers to measure local tourism — exceeded $1 million, a more than 13% increase from 2021 — the next highest of the last five years.

Echimovich said the rate of rooms rented increased around 5% to 6% from 2021 to 2022.

"So, there's no question that rates are up, as inflation has in expenses, labor, energy, everything has increased on the cost side," Echimovich said. "So, they are up, but occupancy is, too."

Occupancy in the three MidAmerica Hotels in Cape Girardeau — Auburn Place Hotel & Suites, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express — and others in the area are up 5% from 2019.

Newbern characterized it as "real people" staying in hotel rooms in Cape Girardeau.

The restaurant tax receipts also grew in the last year, albeit in a more muted fashion. The receipts increased by 9% in 2022.

The rise of club and American Athletic Union youth sports tournaments across the country has created a viable market to allow tourism to thrive in days of the week and months not traditionally considered peak travel times.