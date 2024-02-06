Cape Girardeau's 2022 hotel-motel tax receipts increasing

Hotel-motel tax receipts were way up in 2022 as Cape Girardeau's youth sports market continued to drive tourism.
Brenda Newbern, director of VisitCape, and John Echimovich, vice president of operations for MidAmerica Hotels, said the hospitality industry in Cape Girardeau has experienced a complete rebound from COVID-19 and risen above pre-pandemic levels.
In 2022, the tax receipts — the total amount of the state's 7.5% tax on hotel rooms in city limits used as one of the main barometers to measure local tourism — exceeded $1 million, a more than 13% increase from 2021 — the next highest of the last five years.
Echimovich said the rate of rooms rented increased around 5% to 6% from 2021 to 2022.
"So, there's no question that rates are up, as inflation has in expenses, labor, energy, everything has increased on the cost side," Echimovich said. "So, they are up, but occupancy is, too."
Occupancy in the three MidAmerica Hotels in Cape Girardeau — Auburn Place Hotel & Suites, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express — and others in the area are up 5% from 2019.
Newbern characterized it as "real people" staying in hotel rooms in Cape Girardeau.
The restaurant tax receipts also grew in the last year, albeit in a more muted fashion. The receipts increased by 9% in 2022.
The rise of club and American Athletic Union youth sports tournaments across the country has created a viable market to allow tourism to thrive in days of the week and months not traditionally considered peak travel times.
The SportsPlex — and other facilities — has allowed Cape Girardeau to tap into that market and continue to grow.
"There are so many amazing tournaments that are held in Cape Girardeau that bring people in throughout the region. It's fantastic," Echimovich said.
Newbern — who said she has frequent conversations with sports tourists — said popular tournament weekends sometimes force those traveling to stay in surrounding towns and counties to commute to Cape Girardeau.
The Missouri Department of Tourism estimated Cape Girardeau County brought in $200 million in tourism during fiscal year 2021 — the most recent year estimates were available.
Newbern said she still thinks there is room for growth.
"I think we don't utilize the river," Newbern said.
The tourism director said she's hoping to attract more boat tours to stop in Cape because those people stop and shop and eat before continuing on, pushing more money into the local economy.
Echimovich said he sees the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's connection with Nashville, Tennessee, as an opportunity to increase business and leisure travel to Cape Girardeau. Google Analytics has shown a significant increase in online traffic directed from Nashville to Cape Girardeau, Newbern said.
To help continue the growth, Newbern has asked for a 3.62% raise to VisitCape's budget from the city.
A significant amount of the potential increase would go to pay for advertising opportunities and salary increases — the director kept salaries flat during COVID-19 — Newbern said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.