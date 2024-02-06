The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police May 25 has reignited conversations across the country about racial inequality in America.

Sunday evening at Capaha Park, the future generations of Cape Girardeau voiced their own feelings, opinions and experiences regarding discrimination and racism during a Children’s March event sponsored by St. James AME Church’s social justice ministry.

The event began with a sign-making session and teach-in about public demonstrations, then transitioned into a rally. With about 100 people in the audience, emcee Miara “Mimi” Williams passed the microphone among more than a dozen local children and young-adult speakers.

One of the youngest speakers of the day, 5-year-old Anistyn Roach, approached the microphone and said she hoped everyone would “have a great day” and told the crowd “Black Lives Matter” before returning to her seat and hugging her mother.

Talia Bowman, 15, described her own feelings about her 5-year-old sister’s desire to have straight hair. With her older sister, Tiana, standing at her side, Talia encouraged those in attendance to value themselves and confront those who belittle others based on appearance.

“Every one of your voices matters. Never let anybody tell you different,” Talia said to the crowd. “Every single person’s hair is beautiful, skin color is beautiful, clothes are beautiful. Nothing you have on the outside matters.”