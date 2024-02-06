Cape Girardeau woman tells police man strangled her multiple times

Police responded to the victim Tuesday, May 7, the day after the alleged assault occurred.

The victim told police in addition to being strangled, punched and having her glasses broken, she also was beaten with a cord. While the victim was crying, Petty is alleged to have threatened to kill the victim if she didn’t quiet down before someone called the police.

According to the probable-cause document, which was signed by an officer whose name is redacted, the officer "observed redness" on the victim’s neck. The victim stated she feared for her life.