All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 10, 2024

Cape Girardeau woman tells police man strangled her multiple times

A victim told police she was strangled to unconsciousness multiple times and punched by a Cape Girardeau man, who also broke the victim’s glasses into pieces...

Southeast Missourian
Antwan Petty
Antwan Petty

A victim told police she was strangled to unconsciousness multiple times and punched by a Cape Girardeau man, who also broke the victim’s glasses into pieces.

As a result, Antwan R. Petty, 27, of Cape Girardeau was charged with second-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage. Petty was in Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond issued by Judge Frank Miller.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Police responded to the victim Tuesday, May 7, the day after the alleged assault occurred.

The victim told police in addition to being strangled, punched and having her glasses broken, she also was beaten with a cord. While the victim was crying, Petty is alleged to have threatened to kill the victim if she didn’t quiet down before someone called the police.

According to the probable-cause document, which was signed by an officer whose name is redacted, the officer "observed redness" on the victim’s neck. The victim stated she feared for her life.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy