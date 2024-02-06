Cape Girardeau woman tells police man strangled her multiple times

A victim told police she was strangled to unconsciousness multiple times and punched by a Cape Girardeau man, who also broke the victim’s glasses into pieces.
As a result, Antwan R. Petty, 27, of Cape Girardeau was charged with second-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage. Petty was in Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond issued by Judge Frank Miller.
Police responded to the victim Tuesday, May 7, the day after the alleged assault occurred.
The victim told police in addition to being strangled, punched and having her glasses broken, she also was beaten with a cord. While the victim was crying, Petty is alleged to have threatened to kill the victim if she didn’t quiet down before someone called the police.
According to the probable-cause document, which was signed by an officer whose name is redacted, the officer "observed redness" on the victim’s neck. The victim stated she feared for her life.
