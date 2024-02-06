Cape Girardeau woman recalls connection to Reagan legacy

Forty years ago Tuesday, the 40th president of the United States was shot and seriously wounded outside a Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C.

Three other men were also hit with gunfire from a .22-caliber revolver wielded by John Hinckley Jr.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity, remaining under institutional psychiatric care until released Sept. 10, 2016.

Former President Ronald Reagan's assailant now lives full time at his mother's home in Williamsburg, Virginia, and is subject to several prohibitions and restrictions.

Jenny Goncher, 39, of Cape Girardeau is a former employee of Young America's Foundation, which years ago acquired the Reagan Ranch, known as the Western White House, outside of Santa Barbara, California.

Jenny Goncher of Cape Girardeau is a former Major Gifts development officer for Young America's Foundation at the Reagan Ranch in California. Submitted

"When (YAF) acquired (the ranch), the goal was to preserve it and share (Reagan's) legacy with the voice of conservatism on college campuses, which is (YAF's) purpose and mission," she said.

Goncher said she never met the former president because by the time she initially arrived at YAF in 2001, Reagan was in the late stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Reagan died in 2004 at the age of 93.

"I initially went to a YAF conference at the Santa Barbara Reagan Ranch Center while vice president of College Republicans at the University of Missouri-Columbia," Goncher said.