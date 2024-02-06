Cape Girardeau woman in custody for alleged robbery

The victim told Twiggs not to open the door, but she did anyway. Two Black men allegedly entered the room and one pulled out a black handgun described as a .40-caliber Glock semi-automatic. According to the victim, the trio stole $1,400 in cash, the victims wallet and his phone before leaving together.

Surveillance footage recovered from the Town House Inn showed a white Mitsubishi passenger car pull into the parking lot and back into a parking space several spaces away from the victim's room. A woman wearing a black shirt and black shorts, which matched the description given by the victim of Twiggs' attire, exited the vehicle and entered the victim's room. Shortly after, footage showed two men exit the vehicle and walked to the room. When the door to the room opened, the first man to enter appeared to pull something from his waist. Later, all three exit the room and return to the car before leaving the scene.

The victim told officers that he had fallen off the bed during the incident and hurt his leg, although the extent of his injury is unknown.

Cape County Associate Judge Frank Miller issued a warrant for Twiggs' arrest, and she remains in custody at the Cape County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.