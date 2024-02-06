Cape Girardeau woman in custody for alleged robbery

A Cape Girardeau woman is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County jail on charges of robbery and armed criminal action.
Kelis D. Twiggs, 19, was booked Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for the class A felony of first-degree robbery and the unclassified felony of armed criminal action after she and two men allegedly robbed a man Sunday at the Town House Inn in Cape Girardeau.
According to a probable-cause statement, Twiggs allegedly went to the victim's room at the hotel at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim told officers that after Twiggs arrived she was texting on her phone, and shortly after there was a knock on the door.
The victim told Twiggs not to open the door, but she did anyway. Two Black men allegedly entered the room and one pulled out a black handgun described as a .40-caliber Glock semi-automatic. According to the victim, the trio stole $1,400 in cash, the victims wallet and his phone before leaving together.
Surveillance footage recovered from the Town House Inn showed a white Mitsubishi passenger car pull into the parking lot and back into a parking space several spaces away from the victim's room. A woman wearing a black shirt and black shorts, which matched the description given by the victim of Twiggs' attire, exited the vehicle and entered the victim's room. Shortly after, footage showed two men exit the vehicle and walked to the room. When the door to the room opened, the first man to enter appeared to pull something from his waist. Later, all three exit the room and return to the car before leaving the scene.
The victim told officers that he had fallen off the bed during the incident and hurt his leg, although the extent of his injury is unknown.
Cape County Associate Judge Frank Miller issued a warrant for Twiggs' arrest, and she remains in custody at the Cape County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.