NewsDecember 31, 2016

Cape Girardeau woman faces drug, traffic charges; meth ends up in toilet

A Cape Girardeau woman, who was arrested Friday on drug and traffic charges, attempted to conceal methamphetamine by placing it in her vagina, a Scott City police officer said. Shanda Berry, 34, of 16 N. Henderson Ave. was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of driving while license was revoked and exceeding the speed limit...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A Cape Girardeau woman, who was arrested Friday on drug and traffic charges, attempted to conceal methamphetamine by placing it in her vagina, a Scott City police officer said.

Shanda Berry, 34, of 16 N. Henderson Ave. was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of driving while license was revoked and exceeding the speed limit.

Scott City police officer Scott Shaffer pulled over Berry at 1:09 a.m. after his hand-held radar clocked the motorist traveling at 83 mph, according to a probable-cause statement.

“I noticed Berry seemed very nervous. She could not sit still as she talked to me and was continuously grinding her teeth as she spoke,” Shaffer wrote.

Shaffer said Berry consented to a search of her vehicle. The officer said he found a bag with white residue in it and another “baggie of a white crystal substance” in the vehicle.

Shaffer said the substances field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the probable-cause statement, Berry told the officer she “had been using meth tonight.”

She also stated she was on probation for possession of meth.

After Berry was taken to the Scott City police station for booking, “she attempted to conceal some meth” in her vagina, Shaffer said in his statement.

“During an attempt to produce a urine analysis, she admitted to allowing the methamphetamine to fall into the toilet. The methamphetamine dissolved and was irretrievable,” Shaffer wrote.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

