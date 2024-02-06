Cape Girardeau woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A Cape Girardeau woman died Tuesday, May 9, in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson.
A release from Jackson Police Department said Carolyn Childs, 60, died of injuries sustained in the crash on U.S. 61 near Walton Drive.
Childs was attempting to turn into a private drive when an eastbound vehicle collided with her vehicle.
A passenger in Childs' vehicle and the driver of the eastbound vehicle were taken to a medical facility with injuries described as serious.
Childs, also taken to a medical facility, was pronounced dead at the facility.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.