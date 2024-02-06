Cape Girardeau woman charged in Sunday night stabbing

A Cape Girardeau woman has been charged in a stabbing that occurred Sunday night.
Datoria G. Allen, 20, was charged with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in the stabbing of a man at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Hackberry Street, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
The victim was hospitalized Sunday night with a non-life threatening stab wound inflicted by a knife, Hann stated via text message, and Allen was located by officers at another apartment nearby.
Allen is being held on a $30,000 bond.
