Cape Girardeau woman charged in stabbing incident

A Cape Girardeau woman has been charged with armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault following a stabbing Monday, Nov. 27.
According to online court documents, Dequilla Myishay Williams, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in the back with a knife, possibly puncturing his lung. The victim was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
A probable-cause statement, signed by a police officer whose name was redacted, reported that the officer found a kitchen knife with a black handle lying on the floor inside the living room near the front door. The officer also found a black sweatshirt with a cut in it. The officer wrote that Williams said she and the male victim had a verbal argument and she had grabbed a knife and pushed the victim out the door, saying she forgot she had the knife and stabbed the victim when she pushed him. Williams stated the victim was wearing the black sweatshirt and described the knife as the one collected into evidence.
The court issued a $25,000 cash-only bond.
