Cape Girardeau woman charged in drug case

Among the incidents listed in the statement: Jan. 10, a confidential informant, working with Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, conducted a controlled buy and purchased suspected methamphetamine at the location; Jan. 19, officers with Cape Girardeau Police Department's Special Response Team and the task force executed a narcotics search at the property, detaining seven people after they located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; Jan. 28, a police officer conducted a traffic stop on an individual and located suspected methamphetamine, which he/she said had been obtained at the property; Feb. 2, Cape Girardeau and task force officers conducted another narcotics search of the property and located drug paraphernalia and suspected fentanyl at the property and inside a vehicle there; Sept. 1, a Cape Girardeau officer conducted a traffic stop on an individual leaving the property, locating suspected methamphetamine on two people in the vehicle.

The charge of keeping or operating a public nuisance is a felony.