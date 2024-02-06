Cape Girardeau woman charged in drug case

A Cape Girardeau woman has been arrested for allegedly keeping or operating a public nuisance in relation to suspected narcotics.
A probable-cause statement provided by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says law enforcement officials developed information that Karen Pauline Schleyer's property in the 1000 block of William Street was the site of several drug violations involving methamphetamine.
Among the incidents listed in the statement: Jan. 10, a confidential informant, working with Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, conducted a controlled buy and purchased suspected methamphetamine at the location; Jan. 19, officers with Cape Girardeau Police Department's Special Response Team and the task force executed a narcotics search at the property, detaining seven people after they located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; Jan. 28, a police officer conducted a traffic stop on an individual and located suspected methamphetamine, which he/she said had been obtained at the property; Feb. 2, Cape Girardeau and task force officers conducted another narcotics search of the property and located drug paraphernalia and suspected fentanyl at the property and inside a vehicle there; Sept. 1, a Cape Girardeau officer conducted a traffic stop on an individual leaving the property, locating suspected methamphetamine on two people in the vehicle.
The charge of keeping or operating a public nuisance is a felony.
