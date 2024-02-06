Cape Girardeau woman charged in alleged child abuse case

Two children claimed that a woman choked, scratched and bit them, according to a probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau police officer.

Nichole Sutterer of Cape Girardeau faces two charges of abuse or neglect of a child after a friend of Sutterer's brought the children into the police station after noticing scrapes, bruises and bite marks, according to the probable-cause statement written by a police officer whose name was redacted.

One of the children told police that Sutterer grabbed her neck with both of her hands and picked her up from the ground by the neck.