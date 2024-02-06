All sections
NewsJanuary 16, 2025

Cape Girardeau woman arrested after shots fired call

Amazia Watkins, an 18-year-old woman from Cape Girardeau, was arrested after admitting to firing a gun to intimidate others during a planned altercation. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Amazia Watkins
Amazia Watkins

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested a woman after receiving reports of shots fired Jan. 8 in the 2000 block of Sprigg Street.

Amazia Watkins, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 15, after she allegedly admitted to discharging a firearm during the incident Jan. 8.

According to a CGPD news release, Watkins told police she agreed to meet several other females "at the location for a physical altercation".

The document stated Watkins said she discharged the firearm to "scare" the other people involved.

Watkins is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

