Cape Girardeau woman arrested after shots fired call

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested a woman after receiving reports of shots fired Jan. 8 in the 2000 block of Sprigg Street.
Amazia Watkins, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 15, after she allegedly admitted to discharging a firearm during the incident Jan. 8.
According to a CGPD news release, Watkins told police she agreed to meet several other females "at the location for a physical altercation".
The document stated Watkins said she discharged the firearm to "scare" the other people involved.
Watkins is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
