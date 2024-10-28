Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in parking lot

A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department after allegedly striking a man with her car after an argument Saturday, Oct. 26.
Rayshiana R. Moore, 26, was arrested after police spoke to the victim and three other witnesses who recalled the incident where Moore allegedly struck the victim with a car.
According to the probable-cause statement, the victim told police after he had an argument at Texas Roadhouse with Moore, Moore allegedly spit on the victim while they were inside a car together. According to the document, the victim and Moore were in a "romantic" relationship.
The document stated the victim said he walked toward a Popeyes restaurant after he got out of the car.
“He (victim) saw Moore driving through the Popeye's parking lot and attempt to strike him with her vehicle. (Redacted) said he jumped over the curb to avoid being struck (redacted) then stated Moore intentionally struck him two (2) separate times with her vehicle,” the probable cause states.
According to the document, the first witness said Moore allegedly yelled that she was going to kill him while driving the vehicle. The witness said in the document that Moore allegedly backed up the vehicle accelerated and struck the victim.
The probable cause stated there was a second witness who was with the first witness at the time of the incident and recorded the incident. According to the probable cause, the recording showed Moore striking the victim with the car causing him to go “airborne” and hitting the ground.
The document stated the third witness said they saw Moore allegedly strike the victim with a car at a Holiday Inn parking lot. According to the documents, all witnesses said they allegedly saw Moore grab the victim by the hair and start hitting him in the face after hitting him with the car.
Moore is being held on a $25,000 bond.
