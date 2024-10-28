Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in parking lot

A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department after allegedly striking a man with her car after an argument Saturday, Oct. 26.

Rayshiana R. Moore, 26, was arrested after police spoke to the victim and three other witnesses who recalled the incident where Moore allegedly struck the victim with a car.

According to the probable-cause statement, the victim told police after he had an argument at Texas Roadhouse with Moore, Moore allegedly spit on the victim while they were inside a car together. According to the document, the victim and Moore were in a "romantic" relationship.

The document stated the victim said he walked toward a Popeyes restaurant after he got out of the car.