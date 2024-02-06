Cape Girardeau woman allegedly shoots man after argument

A Cape Girardeau woman allegedly shot a person in the leg after a verbal argument Tuesday, Dec. 26, in the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street.

Shaquya Craddock, 31, was arrested after allegedly opening fire on the victim, who she had a "intimate relationship" with, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release states the victim was transported to an area hospital.

According to a probable-cause statement in which both the victim's and the suspect's names were redacted, the victim has children with Craddock. The document states when the victim was in the hospital emergency room he told police "he did not know who shot him".

"He [the victim] stated that he was walking back from Rhodes near 839 Morgan Oak and was shot. He stated that he was not in an argument with [redacted] but stated that he does remember [redacted] being outside and running back inside their residence [redacted]," the probable cause states.