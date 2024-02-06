Cape Girardeau woman allegedly shoots man after argument

A Cape Girardeau woman allegedly shot a person in the leg after a verbal argument Tuesday, Dec. 26, in the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street.
Shaquya Craddock, 31, was arrested after allegedly opening fire on the victim, who she had a "intimate relationship" with, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release states the victim was transported to an area hospital.
According to a probable-cause statement in which both the victim's and the suspect's names were redacted, the victim has children with Craddock. The document states when the victim was in the hospital emergency room he told police "he did not know who shot him".
"He [the victim] stated that he was walking back from Rhodes near 839 Morgan Oak and was shot. He stated that he was not in an argument with [redacted] but stated that he does remember [redacted] being outside and running back inside their residence [redacted]," the probable cause states.
According to a detective interview with the redacted woman in the probable-cause statement, the woman told the police she went home to confront the victim about why he left children at home by themselves. The woman told police that she and the victim got into an argument and he would not let the woman get back in her.
The document states the woman told police the victim put her in a "choke hold" while not letting the woman in her car. The woman told police once they were facing each other, the victim allegedly "balled up a fist". According to the probable cause, the woman informed police the victim told the woman to shoot him.
The woman told the police she thought he would hit her because of an alleged past of hitting her. The document states the woman then pulled the gun out of her purse and shot him in the right leg.
The probable cause states the police showed the woman a picture indicating the bullet went through the back of the victim's jeans and not the front, but the woman was adamant that the victim was facing her when she shot him.
Craddock is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
