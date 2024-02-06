Cape Girardeau woman accused of biting man for second time

Police arrived to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday, April 9, to find a man bleeding with a tennis ball-sized bite wound to his inner forearm. It allegedly wasn’t the first time.
Colleen Ann Lewis, 53, was charged with third-degree assault.
Police said the wound "had apparent teeth marks around the edges of the wound," according to a probable-cause document filed in the case.
Lewis was issued a $25,000 bond resulting from the recent charge and others pending.
Lewis was charged with another third-degree domestic charge and trespassing Feb. 10, according to online court records. Lewis also is accused of biting the victim in that altercation when the victim was trying to get her out of the residence.
On Feb. 22, Lewis was charged with second-degree property damage and first-degree trespass. In that incident, Lewis is accused of kicking in the victim’s apartment door.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.