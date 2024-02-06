Mount Auburn Road from North Kingshighway to Hopper Road — estimated cost: $3.5 million;

William Street from Sheridan Drive to South West End Boulevard — estimated cost: $4 million.

The projects were determined by the TTF committee, which held hearings and surveys to receive public input to find what streets needed the most attention. Committee chairman Jeff Maurer presented the projects to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Dec. 2. The council approved placing TTF 7 on the April ballot Dec. 16.

Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 committee chairman Jeff Maurer presents the full road project list to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Dec. 2 at City Hall. Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com, file

Maurer said in a Dec. 2 Southeast Missourian article that, based on public input, many citizens favored spending money on maintaining existing roads in the city instead of building new ones.

"We're looking at a decade in our city where we're spending tens of millions of dollars on general maintenance of our existing roads and not building a new city street in the short term," Maurer said in the article.

In a Feb. 14 article, Mayor Stacy Kinder told the Southeast Missourian the fund has been crucial for the city. Kinder said she was excited to see TTF 7 on the ballot.

The council also approved amending the ballot language for TTF 7. The amended ballot language reads:

"Shall the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, impose a sales tax of one-half of one percent for transportation purposes, such transportation sales tax extension to expire on December 31, 2030? This sales tax shall provide revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund 7."