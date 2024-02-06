The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) announced plans for new bus stop shelter placements and the purchase of multiple new vehicles Tuesday, May 23, at a free picnic at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
The announcement came as part of the Transportation Coalition partnership between the CTA and the United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO).
Susan Redford, CTA operations manager, reported five "brand new" bus shelters will be installed along its two bus routes. She said the locations of new shelters in Cape Girardeau will include the intersection of North Silver Springs Road and Boxwood Drive, in front of the Shawnee Park Center at 835 S. West End Blvd.; in front of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 1121 Linden St.; and the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
Another shelter will be in front of Cape Meadows Apartments at 501 Cape Meadows Circle, which Redford said was CTA's most used stop.
"We're hoping to serve a lot of our community with those stops, and it will make it easier for everyone to stay out of the weather," Redford said.
As to when the new shelters will be installed, Redford commented "everything takes a lot of time." She said it would be three to four months before the shelters would be delivered, and more time beyond that for them to be installed. She promised they are "working on it," and updates will be on the CTA Facebook page and the UWSEMO website -- www.unitedwayofsemo.org.
Redford also announced CTA has received two new wheelchair-accessible minivans. She said they are rear-loading and can hold two wheelchairs and up to three ambulatory riders. She said they expect two more minivans of the same style to be delivered by the end of June.
Redford went on to say CTA also has ordered five non-wheelchair-accessible minivans, one of which she picked up Wednesday, May 24. She said she hoped the other four will be received in the next 60 to 90 days.
Redford said CTA is seeking drivers and is offering a sign-on bonus, up to $500, for drivers hired who apply before Thursday, June 1.