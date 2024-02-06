The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) announced plans for new bus stop shelter placements and the purchase of multiple new vehicles Tuesday, May 23, at a free picnic at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

The announcement came as part of the Transportation Coalition partnership between the CTA and the United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO).

Susan Redford, CTA operations manager, reported five "brand new" bus shelters will be installed along its two bus routes. She said the locations of new shelters in Cape Girardeau will include the intersection of North Silver Springs Road and Boxwood Drive, in front of the Shawnee Park Center at 835 S. West End Blvd.; in front of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 1121 Linden St.; and the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.

Another shelter will be in front of Cape Meadows Apartments at 501 Cape Meadows Circle, which Redford said was CTA's most used stop.

"We're hoping to serve a lot of our community with those stops, and it will make it easier for everyone to stay out of the weather," Redford said.