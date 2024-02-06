Cape Girardeau to provide free trolley service in downtown

A trolley will provide free rides through Cape Girardeau's downtown, starting July 13.

The new service will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural ride starting at 3:30 p.m.

Free "downtown Cape" T-shirts will be given to the first 15 people who ride the trolley, city and civic leaders said in a news release.

The trolley will run each Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, officials said Monday.

Mayor Harry Rediger welcomed the trolley.

"I am excited to see the free trolley come to fruition and help make it even more fun for residents and tourists to come downtown," he said in the news release.

According to local officials, the trolley will ease access to public parking and downtown destinations.

The first six months of trolley service will constitute a trial period so officials can gauge ridership and hours of operation.