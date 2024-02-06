All sections
NewsJuly 5, 2017

Cape Girardeau to provide free trolley service in downtown

A trolley will provide free rides through Cape Girardeau's downtown, starting July 13. The new service will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural ride starting at 3:30 p.m. Free "downtown Cape" T-shirts will be given to the first 15 people who ride the trolley, city and civic leaders said in a news release...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A trolley will provide free rides through Cape Girardeau's downtown, starting July 13.

The new service will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural ride starting at 3:30 p.m.

Free "downtown Cape" T-shirts will be given to the first 15 people who ride the trolley, city and civic leaders said in a news release.

The trolley will run each Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, officials said Monday.

Mayor Harry Rediger welcomed the trolley.

"I am excited to see the free trolley come to fruition and help make it even more fun for residents and tourists to come downtown," he said in the news release.

According to local officials, the trolley will ease access to public parking and downtown destinations.

The first six months of trolley service will constitute a trial period so officials can gauge ridership and hours of operation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The trolley will have seven designated stops during this trial period. The stops include:

  • Public parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Middle Street
  • Fountain Street by the Marquette Tower
  • Public parking lot at corner of Broadway and Main Street
  • Isle Casino Cape Girardeau
  • Public parking lot at Main and Independence streets
  • Public parking lot at 35 S. Spanish St.
  • Corner of Spanish and Themis streets

Marla Mills, executive director of the Old Town Cape revitalization group, said the trolley "will be a wonderful tool to make it easier to access all the unique businesses and events in downtown Cape."

A federal grant and the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau funded the upfront costs.

Additional operating costs will be met by a community partnership which includes Isle Casino and the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District, officials said in the news release.

The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority will operate the trolley.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

