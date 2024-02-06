All sections
May 3, 2023

Cape Girardeau to host 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will be hosting a communitywide Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 17.

The celebration will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau.

Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 150 years, but was named a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021 after signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. This holiday recognizes the emancipation of African Americans from slavery in Confederate states June 19, 1875.

Ivers Square is named after James Ivers and was installed in honor of the memory of Pvt. James Ivers, 56th U.S. Colored Infantry, and his wife. This area was also the location where individuals were sold into slavery.

There will be food, a raffle and children's activities throughout the celebration.

The celebration will also include speakers and musical performances by individuals such as The Ivas John Band, Pfunk Dat, Cat Daddy'O, the Juneteenth Community Choir as well as author and poet Ebony Stewart.

For more information, contact Ron North, chairman of the Cape Girardeau Juneteenth Committee, at (225) 385-1259.

