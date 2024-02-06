Cape Girardeau to host 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration

Ivers Square is named after James Ivers and was installed in honor of the memory of Pvt. James Ivers, 56th U.S. Colored Infantry, and his wife. This area was also the location where individuals were sold into slavery.

There will be food, a raffle and children's activities throughout the celebration.

The celebration will also include speakers and musical performances by individuals such as The Ivas John Band, Pfunk Dat, Cat Daddy'O, the Juneteenth Community Choir as well as author and poet Ebony Stewart.

For more information, contact Ron North, chairman of the Cape Girardeau Juneteenth Committee, at (225) 385-1259.