Cape Girardeau to experience 'Shaken Fury' earthquake exercises

An elite search-and-rescue unit will fly into Cape Girardeau on Army helicopters today and Wednesday as part of “Shaken Fury” exercises centered around a scenario of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake erupting along the New Madrid Fault.

Firefighters from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston, Missouri, will participate, too, along with personnel from the South Scott County Ambulance District. Personnel from other Cape Girardeau city departments, including police, public works and parks and recreation also will take part in the exercises.

“This is something we don’t do day to day, working together as a team, not as individual groups,” Cape Girardeau interim assistant fire chief Brad Dillow said.

He added, “It takes everybody working together to get a good outcome.”

This will be the first time Missouri Task Force One, based in Boone County, Missouri, will be involved in such an exercise in Cape Girardeau, Dillow said.

The task force is one of 28 urban search-and-rescue teams in the nation. The team includes search dogs, as well as rescue specialists, heavy-equipment operators and medical personnel.

Dillow said 30 to 40 task force members are scheduled to arrive from Fort Leonard Wood between 9 and 9:30 a.m. today. The helicopters are slated to land in the football practice field along Independence Street next to Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School.

Task force members will fly out at the end of the day, but different task force members will fly in Wednesday to repeat the exercise, according to Dillow.

The exercises today and Wednesday, he said, will center around a “structural collapse” at 1810 Plaza Way Drive.

The building, formerly owned by Dr. Michael Jessup, is being torn down as part of a commercial development.