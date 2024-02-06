Cape Girardeau to expand urban deer hunt this year

Hunters participating in the Cape Girardeau's effort to safely cull the deer population next season will have more hunting areas available.

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Monday, April 17, to approve the first reading of an ordinance to expand the municipality's urban deer hunt to five new properties and grant more hunting space in one of the city's parks.

The ordinance will be voted on again at the Monday, May 1, meeting.

The hunt previously encompassed five areas in Cape Girardeau: Delaware, Fountain and two portions of Twin Trees parks and Cape Rock Lower Circle. If formally approved, hunters during the 2023 iteration will be able to tag deer in those areas, as well as Casquin Park, parts of Shawnee Park, an area near Veterans Drive, 2936 Highway 177 and an additional 8 acres in Twin Trees.

Tye Metzger, manager for the hunt, said the expansion parks will allow for hunters to tag deer in areas other than the northeast portion of the city. The expansion was made in consult with the hunt committee.