Cape Girardeau teen faces charges after 125 mph chase

A Cape Girardeau teenager is in custody and faces a $40,000 cash-only bond after he attempted to flee police officers on a motorcycle, allegedly reaching a speed of 102 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour speed zone.

Conner Cox, 18, faces charges of resisting arrest and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death, a Class E felony, and misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; and speeding.

Cox allegedly reached a top speed above 125 miles per hour in the 25-mile chase, which included him driving into oncoming traffic, according to a probable-cause affidavit.