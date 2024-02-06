Cape Girardeau teen faces charges after 125 mph chase

A Cape Girardeau teenager is in custody and faces a $40,000 cash-only bond after he attempted to flee police officers on a motorcycle, allegedly reaching a speed of 102 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour speed zone.
Conner Cox, 18, faces charges of resisting arrest and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death, a Class E felony, and misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; and speeding.
Cox allegedly reached a top speed above 125 miles per hour in the 25-mile chase, which included him driving into oncoming traffic, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The motorcycle Cox was driving did not have a license plate.
According to the probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted, Cox tried to escape police through grassy fields. While westbound on Highway 177, Cox struck the rear of a patrolman's police vehicle, causing Cox to lose control of the motorcycle, the probable-cause statement said.
He was then taken into custody.
