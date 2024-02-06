Cape Girardeau teen dies after being shot in Illinois

A Cape Girardeau teenager has died after being shot in Illinois.
A release from Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation says JaZaria Hempstead, 17, died Tuesday, May 2, from injuries sustained in a Sunday, April 30, shooting just across Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Illinois.
The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m., and authorities found two occupants of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The other victim, a male minor, was treated and released at a local hospital.
Arrested later that day in connection with the shooting was Tyrese Tucker, 20, of Ullin, Illinois. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in Metropolis, Illinois, in lieu of $2.5 million bond.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171, ext. 1207.
