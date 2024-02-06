A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car.

Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and illegal discharge or shooting of a firearm at a person.

Victims reported to police Monday, May 20, that a man matching Steele’s description leaned out of a blue car, holding a black handgun as he fired five or six rounds toward the car. They reported the driver of the vehicle Steele was riding in appeared to be female. An officer observed two bullet holes in the vehicle, one in the passenger side door panel and another in the passenger rear tire.