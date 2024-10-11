All sections
NewsSeptember 21, 2023

Cape Girardeau teacher appointed to state advisory council

A Cape Central High School teacher has been appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council for the Certification of Educators. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS), Kimberly Newman was appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council for the Certification of Educators (MACCE) at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Newman has been a teacher with CGPS for 26 years and is a family and consumer science teacher at Cape Central High School, the release stated...

Danny Walter
Kimberly Newman, a teacher with Cape Central High School, has been appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council for the Certification of Educators.
Kimberly Newman, a teacher with Cape Central High School, has been appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council for the Certification of Educators.
Courtesy of Cape Girardeau Public Schools

A Cape Central High School teacher has been appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council for the Certification of Educators.

According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS), Kimberly Newman was appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council for the Certification of Educators (MACCE) at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Newman has been a teacher with CGPS for 26 years and is a family and consumer science teacher at Cape Central High School, the release stated.

MACCE is responsible for making recommendations on the processes and standards for granting certification to teachers and administrators.

Newman said she is "excited" to serve with MACCE and felt it was an opportunity to be part of "something big."

"These big decisions are being made," Newman said. "I feel like the big topics, like certification, there should be veteran teacher input."

Newman said the advisory council meets four times a year, two in person at the MACCE offices in Jefferson City, Missouri, and two over video conference calls. She said she will serve a four-year term.

The release stated MACCE appointees advise on the requirements and standards of certification of public school educators, review the rules and regulations for suspension and revocation of teachers' licenses and give input regarding the issuance of temporary teaching certificates.

Newman said with the teacher shortage the nation is facing, she felt she could play an integral part in maintaining the integrity of the profession while attracting new and veteran teachers to the state of Missouri.

Local News
