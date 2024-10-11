Cape Girardeau teacher appointed to state advisory council

A Cape Central High School teacher has been appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council for the Certification of Educators.

According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS), Kimberly Newman was appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council for the Certification of Educators (MACCE) at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Newman has been a teacher with CGPS for 26 years and is a family and consumer science teacher at Cape Central High School, the release stated.

MACCE is responsible for making recommendations on the processes and standards for granting certification to teachers and administrators.

Newman said she is "excited" to serve with MACCE and felt it was an opportunity to be part of "something big."