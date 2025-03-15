All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 13, 2025

Cape Girardeau suspect faces charges after violent domestic incident

Caylen Steven Ballard, 27, was arrested in Cape Girardeau following a violent domestic incident. He faces charges of resisting arrest and second-degree domestic assault, with a $30,000 bond set.

Southeast Missourian
Caylen Ballard
Caylen Ballard

Caylen Steven Ballard, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 8, following a domestic disturbance.

According to the probable-cause statement, the arrest occurred after officers responded to a call at approximately 10:10 p.m. Friday, March 7. Upon arrival, officers overheard a male and female shouting inside an apartment.

The document states the female was heard screaming, "leave me alone," followed by a plea, "Are you going to kill me if I try to go?" Officers attempted to make contact by knocking and ringing the doorbell, but no one responded.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The probable cause states officers reported hearing a commotion and the female moaning, indicating distress. After announcing their presence, officers forcibly entered the apartment. Ballard was found standing in the doorway, while the female victim was lying on the couch.

According to the document, despite commands to lie on the ground, Ballard allegedly did not comply and was subsequently tased and detained. The victim displayed visible injuries, including swelling, discoloration and a laceration on her face, as well as scratches on her neck and welts on her arms.

An officer states in the document these injuries were consistent with being slapped, punched and strangled. Ballard faces charges of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony and second-degree domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

For more information on similar incidents, see Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged assault, kidnapping of woman

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 15
Tornado strikes Poplar Bluff: Updates from throughout night
NewsMar. 15
Extreme weather expected Saturday gets rarely used 'high ris...
NewsMar. 15
Compensating people who are wrongfully convicted is a hard s...
NewsMar. 15
Clarifier 1 repairs progress after specialists arrive at Cap...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3-17-25
NewsMar. 14
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3-17-25
Police report 3-15-25
NewsMar. 14
Police report 3-15-25
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Perryville man after gunfire damages apartment window
NewsMar. 14
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Perryville man after gunfire damages apartment window
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-17-25
NewsMar. 14
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-17-25
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-17-25
NewsMar. 14
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-17-25
Landmark Hospital operators file for bankruptcy, plan to seek new buyers
NewsMar. 14
Landmark Hospital operators file for bankruptcy, plan to seek new buyers
Police chase ends in arrest, cocaine found in suspect's possession
NewsMar. 13
Police chase ends in arrest, cocaine found in suspect's possession
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy