Cape Girardeau suspect faces charges after violent domestic incident

Caylen Steven Ballard, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 8, following a domestic disturbance.

According to the probable-cause statement, the arrest occurred after officers responded to a call at approximately 10:10 p.m. Friday, March 7. Upon arrival, officers overheard a male and female shouting inside an apartment.

The document states the female was heard screaming, "leave me alone," followed by a plea, "Are you going to kill me if I try to go?" Officers attempted to make contact by knocking and ringing the doorbell, but no one responded.