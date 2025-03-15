Cape Girardeau suspect faces charges after violent domestic incident

Caylen Steven Ballard, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 8, following a domestic disturbance.
According to the probable-cause statement, the arrest occurred after officers responded to a call at approximately 10:10 p.m. Friday, March 7. Upon arrival, officers overheard a male and female shouting inside an apartment.
The document states the female was heard screaming, "leave me alone," followed by a plea, "Are you going to kill me if I try to go?" Officers attempted to make contact by knocking and ringing the doorbell, but no one responded.
The probable cause states officers reported hearing a commotion and the female moaning, indicating distress. After announcing their presence, officers forcibly entered the apartment. Ballard was found standing in the doorway, while the female victim was lying on the couch.
According to the document, despite commands to lie on the ground, Ballard allegedly did not comply and was subsequently tased and detained. The victim displayed visible injuries, including swelling, discoloration and a laceration on her face, as well as scratches on her neck and welts on her arms.
An officer states in the document these injuries were consistent with being slapped, punched and strangled. Ballard faces charges of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony and second-degree domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.
