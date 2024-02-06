Cape Girardeau stats show crime decline in many areas

The number of robberies in Cape Girardeau has dropped ninefold over the last decade, according to numbers released by the police department.

It's one of many crimes that are decreasing in the city, the city's numbers show, but it's perhaps the most impressive, police chief Wes Blair said.

"Some of them even caught me off guard," Blair said, of the 10-year data. "I saw some of those numbers, and I went to our crime analyst and asked him to make sure they were right."

In 2013, Cape Girardeau police reported 85 robberies. That number dropped to nine last year. Robberies are defined as thefts where the suspect harms or threatens harm against a victim.

"Those are the kind of crimes that scare and terrorize the community most," he said. "Someone comes up to you with a gun or knife and knocks you down to steal something. To drop that much is amazing."

Other crime categories showed steady decreases over the past 10 years. Police jurisdictions are required to report data to the FBI. The data is released publicly, but because some of the criteria changed over the years, not every crime statistic reported today goes back 10 years. Crimes categorized as sex offenses, drug offenses and weapons violations are newer figures and don't go back 10 years.

Blair said the police department can only do so much to prevent crime. Reducing crime takes a community effort, which includes education and partnerships.

Educational efforts, including helping property owners understand how to spot problems and deter crimes are important. Likewise, technology plays a major role in reducing crime. This includes video technology and working with private-property owners to use surveillance videos as a deterrent and investigative tool.

Cape Girardeau police also credited new gunshot detection software, which has helped the department collect evidence and improve arrest rates.

Blair said education and technology are more effective at preventing property crimes than crimes against people. But there are ways to lower those incidents, too, with increased patrols. But increased patrols can only do so much.

"If two people get upset at each other and get in a fight, no patrol or preventive stuff is going to stop that," Blair said. "We could have patrols at each end of the block, and someone would shoot someone in the middle."