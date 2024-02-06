Cape Girardeau shooting under investigation

A shooting incident Thursday morning is under investigation by the Cape Girardeau police.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said Friday that an incident occurred at 3:55 a.m. Thursday. An adult male with a superficial gunshot wound was dropped off by a friend at Southeast Hospital's emergency room in Cape Girardeau.
"The friend left the scene without giving any information, and the victim has been uncooperative with questioning," Hann said.
Detectives are actively investigating. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau police department at (573) 335-6621.
