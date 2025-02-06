Cape Girardeau shooting suspect from one year ago found in Ohio

A Cape Girardeau suspect in a shooting Dec. 18, 2023, was arrested by the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force led by members of the U.S. marshals Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Cleveland.
Anthony Conner of St. Louis was located in a Cleveland apartment. A Cape Girardeau Police Department news release states the task force was searching for Conner because he was aa suspect in a Dec. 28, 2024, Cleveland homicide.
According to a probable-cause statement in the 2023 incident, Cape Girardeau police responded to a shooting involving a female victim with a head injury and gunshot wound to her leg. The victim told police Conner arrived at her apartment and shot her.
"The adult female victim told me they began to argue and he pulled out a handgun, and held it to her head. She said she slapped at the gun and they 'tussled', which I took to mean they got into a physical altercation," the probable cause states.
The victim told authorities she was shot in the leg and in the head.
The document states the police described that the wound on the victim's head appeared to be a laceration and could have been caused by a "bullet graze". According to the probable cause, the victim told police that after Conner's gun jammed and he tried to clear it, he fled the scene.
