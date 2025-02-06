Cape Girardeau shooting suspect from one year ago found in Ohio

A Cape Girardeau suspect in a shooting Dec. 18, 2023, was arrested by the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force led by members of the U.S. marshals Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Cleveland.

Anthony Conner of St. Louis was located in a Cleveland apartment. A Cape Girardeau Police Department news release states the task force was searching for Conner because he was aa suspect in a Dec. 28, 2024, Cleveland homicide.

According to a probable-cause statement in the 2023 incident, Cape Girardeau police responded to a shooting involving a female victim with a head injury and gunshot wound to her leg. The victim told police Conner arrived at her apartment and shot her.