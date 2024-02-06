As COVID-19 vaccinations have ramped up across Missouri, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties no longer have the highest immunization rates but are still in the state’s top-10 counties with regard to percentage inoculated against the virus.

Through Sunday, Cape Girardeau County’s percentage of the population that has received at least one vaccine dose was 14.1%, making it fourth in the state. Shelby County had the highest rate, 18%; Knox County was second, 15.1%; and Atchison County was third, 15%.

Scott County had the ninth-best percentage rate, 13%.

Information compiled by the state Department of Health and Senior Services shows a steady increase in vaccinations, with the state averaging more than 20,000 vaccine doses given each day. Nearly 700,000 (693,468) doses have been administered. Of that number, 531,749 have received a first vaccine dose, and 161,719 have received a second dose. Of the state’s population, 8.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, while 2.6% have received two doses.

Nearly a third, 28%, of the state’s population 85 and older have received at least one dose. Vaccination rates by other age groups in the state were: 75-84, 16.8%; 65-74, 19%; 55-64, 10.4%; 45-54, 9%; 35-44, 8.7%; 25-34, 7.5%; and 15-24, 2.8%.

The state is still in the first phase of its three-phase vaccination plan. Those eligible to receive a vaccine dose at this time fall under Phase 1A or 1B (tiers 1 and 2). Those groups include health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, emergency service providers and high-risk individuals.

SoutheastHEALTH’s vaccine waiting list is available at www.sehealth.org/patients-and-visitors/covid19-information/covid19-vaccine-waiting-list, however new information on the website stated those wishing to receive a vaccine dose must reside in specific counties — Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Stoddard or Wayne.