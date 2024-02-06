All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 9, 2021

Cape Girardeau, Scott counties in top 10 for COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri

As COVID-19 vaccinations have ramped up across Missouri, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties no longer have the highest immunization rates but are still in the state’s top-10 counties with regard to percentage inoculated against the virus. Through Sunday, Cape Girardeau County’s percentage of the population that has received at least one vaccine dose was 14.1%, making it fourth in the state. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
LPN Chad Williams administers a second COVID-19 vaccine dose to Martha Wills through a Broadway Pharmacy vaccination clinic at the 4-H Building in Arena Park on Monday in Cape Girardeau.
LPN Chad Williams administers a second COVID-19 vaccine dose to Martha Wills through a Broadway Pharmacy vaccination clinic at the 4-H Building in Arena Park on Monday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

As COVID-19 vaccinations have ramped up across Missouri, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties no longer have the highest immunization rates but are still in the state’s top-10 counties with regard to percentage inoculated against the virus.

Through Sunday, Cape Girardeau County’s percentage of the population that has received at least one vaccine dose was 14.1%, making it fourth in the state. Shelby County had the highest rate, 18%; Knox County was second, 15.1%; and Atchison County was third, 15%.

Scott County had the ninth-best percentage rate, 13%.

Information compiled by the state Department of Health and Senior Services shows a steady increase in vaccinations, with the state averaging more than 20,000 vaccine doses given each day. Nearly 700,000 (693,468) doses have been administered. Of that number, 531,749 have received a first vaccine dose, and 161,719 have received a second dose. Of the state’s population, 8.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, while 2.6% have received two doses.

Nearly a third, 28%, of the state’s population 85 and older have received at least one dose. Vaccination rates by other age groups in the state were: 75-84, 16.8%; 65-74, 19%; 55-64, 10.4%; 45-54, 9%; 35-44, 8.7%; 25-34, 7.5%; and 15-24, 2.8%.

The state is still in the first phase of its three-phase vaccination plan. Those eligible to receive a vaccine dose at this time fall under Phase 1A or 1B (tiers 1 and 2). Those groups include health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, emergency service providers and high-risk individuals.

SoutheastHEALTH’s vaccine waiting list is available at www.sehealth.org/patients-and-visitors/covid19-information/covid19-vaccine-waiting-list, however new information on the website stated those wishing to receive a vaccine dose must reside in specific counties — Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Stoddard or Wayne.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced Monday anyone age 65 or older or with high-risk and chronic health conditions is eligible to receive the vaccine at Saint Francis Medical Center. Anyone wishing to sign up at Saint Francis may visit sfmc.net/vaccine. Saint Francis’ sign-up list does not screen for residency.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center’s list was not available Monday, according to the website, www.cgcohealthdept.com.

Statewide navigator

Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Monday a statewide vaccine navigator.

“Although vaccine supply nationwide is still quite limited, this registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine,” the governor said in a news release. “This will not only provide support for Missouri citizens but also help our team determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state.”

The tool allows individuals to register for a vaccination, based on screening for eligibility. Registrants will be notified upon activation of each phase and alerted when they become eligible. Individuals will then be able to seek vaccination from their health care provider if they have vaccine doses available or view mass vaccination events and other providers.

When individuals visit www.MOStopsCovid.com/navigator, they will answer questions regarding their personal health information so the applicable priority group may be determined.

For more information, call the COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411 or visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy