As COVID-19 vaccinations have ramped up across Missouri, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties no longer have the highest immunization rates but are still in the state’s top-10 counties with regard to percentage inoculated against the virus.
Through Sunday, Cape Girardeau County’s percentage of the population that has received at least one vaccine dose was 14.1%, making it fourth in the state. Shelby County had the highest rate, 18%; Knox County was second, 15.1%; and Atchison County was third, 15%.
Scott County had the ninth-best percentage rate, 13%.
Information compiled by the state Department of Health and Senior Services shows a steady increase in vaccinations, with the state averaging more than 20,000 vaccine doses given each day. Nearly 700,000 (693,468) doses have been administered. Of that number, 531,749 have received a first vaccine dose, and 161,719 have received a second dose. Of the state’s population, 8.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, while 2.6% have received two doses.
Nearly a third, 28%, of the state’s population 85 and older have received at least one dose. Vaccination rates by other age groups in the state were: 75-84, 16.8%; 65-74, 19%; 55-64, 10.4%; 45-54, 9%; 35-44, 8.7%; 25-34, 7.5%; and 15-24, 2.8%.
The state is still in the first phase of its three-phase vaccination plan. Those eligible to receive a vaccine dose at this time fall under Phase 1A or 1B (tiers 1 and 2). Those groups include health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, emergency service providers and high-risk individuals.
SoutheastHEALTH’s vaccine waiting list is available at www.sehealth.org/patients-and-visitors/covid19-information/covid19-vaccine-waiting-list, however new information on the website stated those wishing to receive a vaccine dose must reside in specific counties — Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Stoddard or Wayne.
Saint Francis Healthcare System announced Monday anyone age 65 or older or with high-risk and chronic health conditions is eligible to receive the vaccine at Saint Francis Medical Center. Anyone wishing to sign up at Saint Francis may visit sfmc.net/vaccine. Saint Francis’ sign-up list does not screen for residency.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center’s list was not available Monday, according to the website, www.cgcohealthdept.com.
Statewide navigator
Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Monday a statewide vaccine navigator.
“Although vaccine supply nationwide is still quite limited, this registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine,” the governor said in a news release. “This will not only provide support for Missouri citizens but also help our team determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state.”
The tool allows individuals to register for a vaccination, based on screening for eligibility. Registrants will be notified upon activation of each phase and alerted when they become eligible. Individuals will then be able to seek vaccination from their health care provider if they have vaccine doses available or view mass vaccination events and other providers.
When individuals visit www.MOStopsCovid.com/navigator, they will answer questions regarding their personal health information so the applicable priority group may be determined.
For more information, call the COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411 or visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov.
