Cape Girardeau schools to provide free meals this summer

Cape Girardeau Public Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch during its upcoming summer school program.
According to the CGPS website, all children 18 and younger can participate in the district's Summer Meals Program. The meals are free, and children do not have to be a CGPS student to participate.
Through Friday, June 9
- Alma Schrader Elementary School, 1360 Randol Ave.; breakfast: 7:20 to 7:40 a.m.; lunch: 11 to 11:40 a.m.
- Blanchard Elementary School, 1829 N. Sprigg St.; breakfast: 7:20 to 7:40 a.m.; lunch: 10:40 a.m. to noon.
- Clippard Elementary School, 2880 Hopper Road; breakfast: 7:20 to 7:40 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Franklin Elementary School, 1550 Themis St.; breakfast: 7:20 to 7:40 a.m.; lunch: 11:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Jefferson Elementary School, 520 S. Minnesota St.; breakfast: 7:20 to 7:40 a.m.; lunch: 10:50 to 11:40 a.m.
- Central Middle School, 1900 Thilenius St.; breakfast: 7:20 to 7:40 a.m.; lunch: 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.